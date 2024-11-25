Campbell calls for hotels to be phased out as accommodation for refugees and asylum seekers

Gregory Campbell has called for hotels to be phased out as accommodation for refugees and asylum seekers waiting for their claims to be processed.

The DUP MP said: “Two hotels in my constituency of East Londonderry are being used, and we have problems enough trying to provide good-quality hotels, with Royal Portrush coming up next year.

“We need to see a gradual, continuous reduction in hotel accommodation being used for this purpose.”

He asked the British Minister for Border Security and Asylum Angela Eagle if she will ‘address that and try to show some sense of direction on when that will be achieved?’

DUP MP Gregory Campbell

The Minister replied: “We are processing asylum claims, which were at a standstill when we came into government, not least those that are extant in Northern Ireland. I hope that will lead to a process where we get throughput in the system and we begin to exit hotels.”