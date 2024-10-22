Canon Paul Hoey prepares for 12 hour Organ Marathon to raise funds for new parish hall at St. Canice’s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Church of Ireland clergyman is preparing to take part in a 12-hour Organ Marathon next weekend to raise funds for a new parish hall.

The Rector of Faughanvale, Rev. Canon Paul Hoey, is inviting supporters and well-wishers to drop into St. Canice's Church in Eglinton anytime between 9am and 9pm next Saturday, October 26, when they can request a favourite hymn to be played or commission their own composition.

“I hope people will come into the church,” Canon Hoey says, “that they will enjoy the music, sit for a while and take in the atmosphere. Tea and coffee will be served for most of the day, and there’ll be some lovely home-baking as well.

“I did something similar six years ago and I was really energised by it. I found the fact that people came in to share the day with me – that they were asking for particular requests, that they had their stories about hymns and why they identified with a particular hymn – that all really gave me a great boost.

Rev. Canon Paul Hoey

"I was tired but I was hugely energised. I remember the day with great affection and I’m looking forward to even better things this time.”

Canon Hoey said the local support for the last event was fantastic. But people equally travelled from all over to attend.

“A lot of our own parishioners obviously came along [last time] but also people from right across the area. I know, for example, that there’s someone coming all the way from Belfast, this time, just to put in their own request and that gives me a huge boost, I have to say, that people would want to do that.

"They do it because they have a love and affection for hymns that are deeply ingrained, that really speak to them. The melodies bring memories of occasions – maybe sometimes sad, often very happy – but something that’s deeply ingrained in their lives.”

There’s a serious purpose to the organ-playing challenge, with the proceeds going towards a new building to replace the parish hall which was badly damaged in the August 2017 flood.

Construction work is under way on the new Canice Centre which it's hoped will be up and running by the middle of next year. “I’m hoping that people will sponsor me,” Canon Hoey says.

“I’ve already got a lot of sponsors and there’ll be an opportunity for donations on the day. And it’ll all go towards the building of our new Canice Centre, a brand new building that we’re building here right in the heart of the village of Eglinton – a church hall, if you like, with many assets to it, but something that’s available for use right across the community, and we’re hoping to welcome everyone in our village to come along and use the centre.”

A highlight of Saturday’s 12-hour marathon will be the 'Favourite Hymns Singalong' which will take place between 8 and 9pm. Canon Hoey says all are welcome to come along and support him, and to enjoy the music and fellowship.