Car damaged in petrol bomb attack in Derry
Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses after a report a car was petrol bombed in Arran Court in Creggan last night, Thursday 17 August at around 10.50pm.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 18th Aug 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 14:40 BST
The car sustained damage, but no one was injured. Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened, or has information which could assist the investigation to call 101, quoting reference 2148 of 17/08/23.
A report to police can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111