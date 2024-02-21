Watch more of our videos on Shots!

His comments come as police issued an appeal for information and witnesses in relation to a number of reported burglaries in the greater Strathfoyle area.

Colr. Duffy said that in the latest incident on Wednesday morning, a number of homes were entered, car keys stolen and property damaged.

A PSNI spokesperson meanwhile said: “In the reports made to us, to date, two vehicles were reported as having been taken, as well as a bicycle while other vehicles are reported to have been entered and rummaged through.

"An arrest has been made as part of our enquiries. Thank you to the members of the public who have assisted with our enquiries.

"If you have discovered that something similar has happened to your home or vehicle get in touch with us. We're also asking residents in the greater Strathfoyle area with dashcam/CCTV or doorbell cameras to check their footage for any suspicious activity in the area overnight and call 101 with information, quoting reference 288 of 21/02/24.”

Speaking about the latest incident on Wednesday morning, Councillor Duffy said: “This was a very worrying incident which caused considerable disruption to the local community. Fortunately, due to the prompt action of vigilant locals, an individual was apprehended and subsequently arrested.

“However this is just the latest in a number of recent anti-community incidents in the area and clearly steps are needed to tackle this activity before it escalates any further.”

Colr. Duffy said the Strathfoyle and Maydown Community Safety Forum was convening on Wesnesday afternoon “to address the incident comprehensively and explore strategies to bolster community security”.

“I also plan to meet with the PSNI to discuss their response and how they can reassure the people of Strathfoyle that their safety is a priority,” he said, adding: