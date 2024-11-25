Care home residents in Derry publish book of memories, songs and artwork

The new publication has been launched as part of ‘Reflections’, an arts and older people project funded by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

Led by art facilitators and storytellers Sinead Crumlish and Madeline McCully, the project involved weekly workshops with activities including painting, printmaking, singing and storytelling to enhance residents’ cognitive and emotional wellbeing.

The sessions, held from February to June 2024, sparked collective and personal memories on a variety of topics such as work, childhood, music, relationships and more.

The book, designed by Emma Hetherington and documented by journalists Laura O’Neill and Tracey Villa, captures the stories, artworks, and songs shared by the residents.

The publication of those stories and art pieces is aimed at ensuring such precious memories are preserved into the future for future generations.

Today, the creative team, residents, and families celebrated the culmination of this inspiring initiative with the presentation of the book at Longfield Care Home in Derry.

Joined by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councilor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, the group discussed the power of music and art in rekindling memories.

The project has been praised for its positive impact by everyone involved in developing it. Valerie Porter, Activities Coordinator at Longfield Care Home, expressed her joy at seeing the residents grow in confidence throughout the course of the project.

“Many residents started off very quiet, but by the end, they had completely come out of their shells—singing, chatting, and fully enjoying the activities. It was truly uplifting to watch,” she said.

On the impact of the project, one of the residents who took part in the project remarked: “It brought back so many happy memories from my younger days—things I hadn’t thought about in years. It also reminded me that I can still try new things and be creative, which gave me a real sense of accomplishment and joy.”

The Reflections project was delivered by the Waterside Theatre and Arts Centre, with funding provided by the National Lottery and the Public Health Agency.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lilian Seenoi-Barr pictured at Longfield Care Home, Eglinton on Friday last to launch a new book celebrating the nostalgic memories of residents at the care home as part of Reflections, an Arts and Older People project funded by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland. Included are care home resident and staff and some of those involved in the design and production of the book.

The Mayor pictured with two of Longfield' oldest residents, 102 years old Lily Canning and 97 years old Fr. Michael Keaveney at Friday's book launch.

Longfield Care Home manager Louise Carroll shares a joke with oldest resident Lily Canning on Friday.