Cars pelted with water balloons by pranksters could cause serious accident warns Derry rep
Colr. Hutton said some of the people who were in the vehicles targeted at the weekend were left shaken after their vehicles were pelted with the balloons filled with water while in motion.
She said: "I was contacted by a number of constituents over the weekend who had their cars attacked travelling through the area.
"In around the Lecky Road Flyover has some of the busiest pedestrian crossings in the city and I am afraid we will see a major accident if these attacks continue.
She went on to say: "Some were badly shaken by these incidents and asked me to highlight it in the hope it could help prevent a serious accident. This happened on Sunday afternoon when a number of cars were targeted in and around the Flyover.
"With the recent spot of good weather over the past few days many drivers have the windows down in their vehicles .If a driver is unexpectedly hit with one of these water balloons and loses control of their vehicle we could have a very serious accident .It may be fun for those throwing the balloons but that is not the case for the driver or pedestrians.
"I would appeal to parents to dissuade young people from getting involved in this carry on immediately."
