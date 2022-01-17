Caution urged after five vehicle collision in County Derry this morning
Motorists across the north west has been advised that the Ballykelly Road, Limavady is currently closed due to a five vehicle road traffic collision.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 9:01 am
Diversions are in place and drivers are asked to avoid the Burnally Road this morning (Monday).
Police said large goods vehicles will be diverted via the Baranailt Road.
“Please seek an alternative route for your journey,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
It is unclear at this stage whether anyone suffered serious injuries in the collision.