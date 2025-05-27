CBeebies megastar Justin Fletcher is coming to Derry's Millennium Forum

By Laura Glenn
Published 27th May 2025, 10:44 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 11:34 BST

CBeebies megastar Justin Fletcher is coming to Derry.

Are You Ready To Rock?

Justin and his friends are putting together a rock band.

But with so many songs to choose from, they are going to need your help to choose the best songs to sing and dance to.

See CBeebies’ megastar Justin Fletcher live on stage at Derry’s Millennium Forum, in an all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza packed full of well-known songs, lots of dancing, hilarious comedy and plenty of rocktastic fun.

Rock out with Justin and his friends at the Millennium Forum on Friday, April 3, 2026.

Tickets are onsale this Thursday, May 29 at 9.30am.

See www.millenniumforum.co.uk

