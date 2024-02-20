Celebrating youth achievements at Include Youth's Give and Take programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual celebration at the Fir Trees Hotel was organised by Include Youth in partnership with Western Health and Social Care Trust.

Young people with care experience who are participating in the Give and Take programmes in Derry and Omagh came together to mark their "incredible achievements”, from completing training and qualifications, partaking in volunteering, socials actions and work placements.

Give and Take is a regional youth employability programme within the YouthStart partnership. YouthStart’s Give and Take programme has received £6m from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The progamme adopts a youth work approach and aims to build young people’s skills for life, learning and work.

Participants at the Include Youth’s Give and Take programme event.

The young people gathered to hear from special guests Tommy Canning from Northlands Centre, Include Youth’s patron, musician and comedian Emer Maguire, and former Give and Take participant and performer, Kevin McDaid. In Your Space Circus Skills also provided entertainment for young people to engage with making it a day to remember for all.

Diane Hill, Include Youth CEO said: “I am thrilled to join today’s celebration acknowledging the remarkable achievements, resilience and personal growth of the young people. This day not only celebrated their accomplishments but also highlighted the importance of recognising and nurturing the potential within each individual young person. An truly inspiration day! ”

Natasha Duddy, Head of Service for Children Looked After & Leaving Care Western Health and Social Care Trust said: “This celebration of young people, showcasing all of their amazing achievements was absolutely wonderful! What made it even more special was the young people that were involved in the planning and hosting, as well as being some of the lead entertainers. The other entertainers and staff supporting the young people, helped bring the day together to be a success. Opportunities like this, shine a light on the resilience and determination of young people with a care experience and sets an example to all that goals and dreams are achievable. I’m looking forward to the next one already!”

Include Youth's vision is of a society that realises and fulfils the rights and potential of all children and young people.