Oliver Cassidy and Kathleen Doherty pictured with Laurence Fitzsimons, former Deputy Manager of Clondermott House.

Situated in the Waterside area of the city, the scheme is owned and managed by Apex Housing Association; and offers accommodation, support and care for adults with mental ill health. It is part funded by Supporting People and the Western Health and Social Care Trust.

Deirdre Walker, Apex’s Director of Supported Living, said: “It was a pleasure to attend Clondermott House’s anniversary celebrations and see staff, tenants and family members enjoying the occasion. Over the last 30 years, the scheme has provided a home for people who need additional support to live independently. With the help of the Supporting People programme and the Western Health & Social Care Trust, we look forward to continuing to provide this vital service.”

Bridgeen McCloskey, Acting Manager of Clondermott House, said: “Thank you to everyone who came along to our celebration event. The continued success of Clondermott House is down to an amazing team of people, several of whom have invested decades of their working lives to support our tenants. Credit must also go to the supported living team in Apex, Waterside Community Mental Health Team and our tenants’ families who all make our work so much easier.”

Apex staff enjoying the celebrations at Clondermott House L-R: Ellen Hall, Supported Housing Manager; Deirdre Walker, Director of Supported Living; Bridgeen McCloskey, Acting Manager of Clondermott House and Maria Devlin, Training & Development Manager.

Paula Coyle moved to Clondermott House four years ago and says it’s a beautiful place to live: “The best part about living in Clondermott House is the freedom you have, whilst being supported by the staff team who are brilliant. I have good days and I have bad days and it’s great to have the support when I need it. If I ever have a problem, I can reach out to Bridgeen or one of the team any time and they will help me sort it out. I enjoy the craic with other tenants too!”

Clondermott House provides accommodation and support for 16 adults with shared living, dining and kitchen facilities. Set in its own secure grounds with landscaped gardens and patio areas, the scheme provides a safe environment with staff available 24 hours a day.

Tenants are supported to develop skills, take control of their life and get involved in day-to-day decision making. The team at Clondermott House support tenants encouraging them to achieve personal goals to become more independent, try new things like education or training, get involved in the local community and take part in activities.