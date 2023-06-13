To mark the anniversary, the mental health scheme held a celebration event which was attended by Mayor of Derry City & Strabane, Cllr Sandra Duffy.

Situated in Gransha Park, the scheme which is owned and managed by Apex Housing Association, offers accommodation, support and care for adults with mental ill health. It is part funded by Supporting People and the Western Health and Social Care Trust.

The celebration event, held in the scheme’s courtyard, was enjoyed by staff, tenants and family; with music kindly provided by Cello Fella. The team at Ballyoan House also organised an anniversary raffle, with many local businesses donating prizes.

Sheena McCallion, Chief Executive of Apex, commented: “It was a pleasure to attend and welcome Colr Sandra Duffy to Ballyoan House’s anniversary celebrations. Over the last 30 years, the scheme has provided a home for people who need additional support to live independently.

"It’s clear from talking to people at the anniversary event that Ballyoan is a great place to live. With the help of the Supporting People programme and the Western Health & Social Care Trust, we look forward to continuing to provide this vital service.”

Lorraine Harkin, Manager of Ballyoan House, commented: “The sun was shining for our anniversary celebrations, and it was great to see staff, tenants and family members enjoying the occasion. We have been overwhelmed by the number of donations gifted to us by local businesses for our event and anniversary raffle. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all those who donated products or services in support of Ballyoan House, it is very much appreciated.”

Gareth Mullan has been living in Ballyoan House since 2018. A self-declared ‘rocker’, Gareth enjoys heavy metal music and says living in Ballyoan House allows him to be himself whilst providing a safe and secure home.

“It was great to be part of the celebrations for Ballyoan’s 30th anniversary. What I love about Ballyoan House is that it’s really private. I have my own ensuite room and I can come and go as I please. The staff are really nice and I can talk to them if I have any issues; I get along with the other tenants too.”

Ballyoan House provides ensuite accommodation and support for 16 adults with shared living, dining and kitchen facilities. Set in its own secure grounds with landscaped gardens and patio areas, the scheme provides a safe environment with staff available 24 hours a day.

Tenants are supported to develop skills, take control of their life and get involved in day-to-day decision making. The team at Ballyoan House support tenants encouraging them to achieve personal goals to become more independent, try new things like education or training, get involved in the local community and take part in activities.

For more information about Ballyoan House, visit www.apex.org.uk or phone the scheme on 028 7186 0566.

