Celebrations as HURT’s ‘The Quirky Corner’ charity shop celebrates first birthday

The shop sells pre-loved clothes and bric-a-brac and is managed by Vivienne Wood, daughter of Hurt founder Sadie O’Reilly.

Vivienne has a passion for expanding and increasing the turnover the shop has built up so far and says she has a great team of loyal volunteers.

Local charity HURT was set up many years ago by Sadie and its aims are to help those struggling with addiction.

Mrs. O’Reilly also paid tribute to all the volunteers who have helped the business go from strength-to- strength and also thanked local businesses and the community who continue to donate so generously.

‘I am delighted that we’ve reached this milestone of one year opened in Quayside.

"It’s testament to our loyal volunteers who give of their time to make ‘The Quirky Corner’ charity shop so much of a success.

"They light up the place with their smiles for all coming through our doors.

"And ‘A big thank you’ to our community, the shops, hotels, bars who continue to give us donations. You are truly remarkable.”

She also acknowledged the Mayor, Patricia Logue who gave of her time to visit and help celebrate the charity’s birthday opening at Quayside.

The Hurt founder also paid tribute to her daughter Vivienne, who manages the shop and praised her positive attitude and professionalism in making it what it is today.

‘Can I finish by thanking Hurt’s Business Development Manager Leanne Doherty who put us on the map here in Quayside. She put in the hard work finding the premises and getting everything set up at the start.’