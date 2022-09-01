Celebrations as Peggy McGlinchey turns 100

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family and friends from near and far gathered at Beach Hill Manor in Fahan on Friday for music, dancing and plenty of fun, while impeccably-dressed Peggy donned a tiara and birthday sash.

The special centenarian was born, née Doherty (Miller) in Buncrana on August 28, 1922, one of a family of nine children.

After spending her early years in Buncrana, Peggy moved to the UK and lived in areas such as London and Wales, before eventually settling in Harrogate in North Yorkshire.

Peggy McGlinchey celebrated her 100th birthday at the Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home at Lisfannon on Friday last with her extended family. Back row, from left, Amy Churchyard, Emily Watts, Raymond Churchyard, George Burton, Steve Chatten and Lisa Burton. Front row from left, Nuala Doyle, Rita Churchyard, Peggy McGlinchey , Sue Burton and Ivy Doyle. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2234GS – 002

She was married at twenty two years of age to Danny McGlinchey, who hailed from the Tullydish area and the couple had two daughters, Susan and Rita.

Peggy is also a proud grandmother to five grandchildren.

In 1989, she moved back to Buncrana with Danny, who sadly passed away just two years later, in 1991.

Peggy’s family told how she is a very religious person and that they were all delighted to join her, as well as the staff and residents of Beach Hill Manor in Fahan, for the celebrations there on Friday.

Peggy McGlinchey, who celebrated her 100th birthday at the Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home at Lisfannon on Friday, pictured with a letter of congratulations from President Michael D. Higgins. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2234GS – 004

Peggy was delighted to receive a letter of congratulations from President Michael D. Higgins, in which he wrote how, through the past century, she had ‘witnessed remarkable changes to all aspects of our lives.’

“In many ways, the world we inhabit today would have been unimaginable on the day of your birth.

“In so many ways, however, the human condition remains the same.

“We continue with similar preoccupations, ambitions, worries, challenges and joys as those shared by countless generations before us.

Peggy McGlinchey, who celebrated her 100th birthday at the Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home at Lisfannon on Friday last pictured with her daughters Rita Churchyard and Sue Burton. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2234GS – 001

“Yet it is the gift of our lives to try and make it better - níos fearr.

“You have played your own important part in shaping and crafting the world we inhabit today, bringing your own energy, experience and wisdom to your work, family and community life.

“As President of Ireland, I congratulate and thank you for that important contribution,” wrote President Higgins to mark Peggy’s centenary celebrations.

Peggy’s family and the staff of Beach Hill Manor created a collage of picture memories for Peggy, with photographs of various events and times throughout her life.

Peggy McGlinchey celebrated her 100th birthday at the Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home at Lisfannon on Friday last with her extended family and friends. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2234GS – 003

She was also presented with a bouquet of flowers by the staff.