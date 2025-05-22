Celebrations for The Shipquay Hotel and its reception team after award success
The Derry hotel’s ‘very own’ Mairéad McGahan was crowned Receptionist of the Year 2025 – and their ‘incredible’ Reception Team were named Runner-Up in the Team of the Year category. Writing on a post on social media, a spokesperson for the Shipquay Hotel said: “As a small independent hotel going head-to-head with some of the biggest names in the industry, we couldn’t be prouder of this recognition. “These awards involve assessed entries, mystery guest visits, and a rigorous interview process – making these achievements even more meaningful. “A heartfelt thank you to the NIHF for a brilliant evening, and huge congratulations to all of this year’s nominees and winners!”
The 4-star boutique hotel is located in an Italianate-style listed heritage building, originally constructed in 1895 as the Provincial Bank of Ireland. See https://www.shipquayhotel.com/
