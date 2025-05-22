Celebrations for The Shipquay Hotel and its reception team after award success

By Laura Glenn
Published 22nd May 2025, 13:01 BST

The Shipquay Hotel is celebrating after achieving great success at the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation Receptionist of the Year Awards.

The Derry hotel’s ‘very own’ Mairéad McGahan was crowned Receptionist of the Year 2025 – and their ‘incredible’ Reception Team were named Runner-Up in the Team of the Year category. Writing on a post on social media, a spokesperson for the Shipquay Hotel said: “As a small independent hotel going head-to-head with some of the biggest names in the industry, we couldn’t be prouder of this recognition. “These awards involve assessed entries, mystery guest visits, and a rigorous interview process – making these achievements even more meaningful. “A heartfelt thank you to the NIHF for a brilliant evening, and huge congratulations to all of this year’s nominees and winners!”

The 4-star boutique hotel is located in an Italianate-style listed heritage building, originally constructed in 1895 as the Provincial Bank of Ireland. See https://www.shipquayhotel.com/

