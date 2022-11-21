This event is held to remember loved ones lost to suicide and to support family and friends during the holiday season, which can be an especially difficult time. The simple ceremony involves members of the Support Group reading some poetry and prayers, which have particular significance to them and music will be provided. Family and friends will be invited to take part in a candlelight ceremony and to leave a message to their loved one on the Christmas tree.

Declan Burns, Suicide Prevention Officer for the Western Trust said: “We recognise how devastating a death by suicide can be but we believe by coming together with others bereaved by suicide this can offer hope and support. When someone dies by suicide many people are affected; families, friends and work colleagues, but all too often no one gets the opportunity to talk about how they feel. The journey for those left behind after the loss of a loved one can be excruciatingly painful, devastating and traumatic. Many people who have been bereaved in this way have sought and benefitted from a support group. Evidence shows that support groups are a powerful and constructive way for people to help both themselves and others.

“Grief associated with bereavement by suicide is unique. The coming together of those similarly bereaved, regardless of when the death occurred, can provide the opportunity to be with other people who can really understand. They have been through the same experience and can offer the opportunity to gain strength and understanding from the individuals within the group.”

A ‘Memory Tree of Lights’ ceremony on Sunday, December 4 at 5.30pm in Foyle Search and Rescue Headquarters.

The Northwest Bereaved by Suicide Support Group meets the first and third Monday of the month in Foyle Search and Rescue Headquarters at 7.30pm and the Roe Valley Bereaved by Suicide Support Group meets on the second Monday of the month at 7pm in The Body Mind and Soul Centre, Irish Green Street Limavady.