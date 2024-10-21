Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Originally set for St. Columb’s Park, a highly-anticipated Kneecap gig in Derry has now changed venues to Templemore Sports Complex, on November 23.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously, the Kneecap gig in St Columb’s Park faced objections, leading to the event having to relocate.

Event organisers, Sorcass said: “The priority remains ensuring that the event proceeds smoothly and safely. After careful consideration, the decision was made to move the show to Templemore Sports Complex.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They continued: “This relocation not only ensures the event goes ahead, but also breathes new life into a venue with a rich musical history.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 09: (L-R) Móglaí Bap, Dj Provaí, and Mo Chara of Kneecap attend the "Kneecap" Premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

"Templemore Sports Complex has hosted legendary acts in the past, including Thin Lizzy, The Waterboys and Rory Gallagher, though it hasn’t been used for live concerts in many years.

"The venue’s revival for Kneecap’s show marks a return to Derry’s proud live music tradition, making this event not only a concert but a celebration of the city’s musical heritage.”

The event is to take place in what has been described as a large carnival-style tent with top-tier production and sound, creating an electric atmosphere worthy of both the venue’s legacy and Kneecap’s highly-anticipated performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Final tickets can be bought online, or in person at the Nacional De Cuba bar, Cool Discs, and Ferry Clever shop. The organisers have encouraged fans to act quickly as tickets are selling fast – ‘first come, first served’.

Sorcass have said that they are currently liaising with Translink NI to arranged free shuttle buses from the city centre to Templemore Sports Complex and back on the night of the show.

The final sale of online tickets can be bought here: https://skiddle.com/e/40145335

Physical tickets can be purchased at Nacional De Cuba bar, Cool Discs, and Ferry Clever shop.