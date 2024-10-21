Change of venue for Kneecap’s Derry performance
Previously, the Kneecap gig in St Columb’s Park faced objections, leading to the event having to relocate.
Event organisers, Sorcass said: “The priority remains ensuring that the event proceeds smoothly and safely. After careful consideration, the decision was made to move the show to Templemore Sports Complex.”
They continued: “This relocation not only ensures the event goes ahead, but also breathes new life into a venue with a rich musical history.
"Templemore Sports Complex has hosted legendary acts in the past, including Thin Lizzy, The Waterboys and Rory Gallagher, though it hasn’t been used for live concerts in many years.
"The venue’s revival for Kneecap’s show marks a return to Derry’s proud live music tradition, making this event not only a concert but a celebration of the city’s musical heritage.”
The event is to take place in what has been described as a large carnival-style tent with top-tier production and sound, creating an electric atmosphere worthy of both the venue’s legacy and Kneecap’s highly-anticipated performance.
Final tickets can be bought online, or in person at the Nacional De Cuba bar, Cool Discs, and Ferry Clever shop. The organisers have encouraged fans to act quickly as tickets are selling fast – ‘first come, first served’.
Sorcass have said that they are currently liaising with Translink NI to arranged free shuttle buses from the city centre to Templemore Sports Complex and back on the night of the show.
