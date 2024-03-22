Charlie O’Donnell, OLT Healthy Living Centre: 'Everything we do here is for the benefit of the local community'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr O’Donnells words of praise and appreciation for staff at the Derry healthy living centre were made during last Tuesday’s annual general meeting which took place in Creggan.

It follows the news that over two thousand people come through the doors of the OLT Healthy Living Centre at Central Drive each week to avail of a wide range of physical, social, emotional, and mental wellbeing programmes, activities, and events.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directors, management and staff of the Old Library Trust, Creggan, Derry pictured at the annual general meeting held on Tuesday last. Included: Martine Mulhern, Charlie O'Donnell, chair, George McGowan, Project Director, Damien Harkin and John Nash, Julie White, Sinead Devine, Sabrina Lynch, Sharon Doherty, Aine Shearring and Roisin Flynn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OLT chairperson Charlie O’Donnell welcomed members, users, and public attendees, before giving an overview of the year’s activities, after which he went on to praise the board, staff, and service users for their continued commitment throughout what was another ‘challenging but highly supportive’ year.

The annual accounts were then presented by James Nash (Moore Stephens), who congratulated OLT on great work which he said ‘was evident’ throughout the meeting, and completed his report by highlighting ‘a sound financial performance for the year ending.’

Project director George McGowan also gave an overview of the year’s highlights and challenges faced by the organisation and service users.

Marking that it was his sixth annual general meeting as project director, Mr McGowan paid tribute to the directors and staff for their ‘continued valuable work and commitment’ whilst also acknowledging all the Old Library Trust’s funders ‘without whom the work and operation of the Health Living Centre would not be possible’.

Old Library Trust staff members Pete Simms and Jonathan Peberdy pictured with service users at Tuesday's AGM in Creggan. Spasy McGilloway, Gerry Arbuckle and Bobby Whoriskey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Programmes Manager Sabrina Lynch, meanwhile, emphasised the strategic priorities of the organisation and made special mention of the ‘critical role’ that the whole team have played in ‘supporting local people during another period of uncertainty and challenge with the impact of the cost of living affecting people’s financial, physical, and mental wellbeing.’

Ms Lynch called on individual service delivery summaries from the organisation’s programme co-ordinators including Sinead Devine, Jonathan Peberdy, Julie White and Sharon Doherty.

Positive service user stories and testimonials as well as voice messages from programme participants were recalled by co-ordinators during the presentations which painted a very encouraging light on how the organisation’s programmes have ‘put local people’s needs at the forefront of everything they do.’

Service users praised OLT staff for their help in making such a positive contribution to their lives which concluded with a short video giving an overview of the year’s main highlights and activities.

Old Library Trust chair Charlie O'Donnell addressing the attendance at Tuesday's AGM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Project Director George McGowan concluding: “Everything we do here is for the benefit of the local community. We listen, engage, and design our programmes and services to address the health and wellbeing issues that this community face day and daily.