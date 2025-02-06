Charming Irish group the Shamrock Tenors return to Derry’s Millennium Forum

International Irish group, the Shamrock Tenors are returning to Derry for one night only, with their performance of classic Irish songs.

Direct from Belfast, Shamrock Tenors features performers from both sides of the community, with vocalists from London’s West End along with multi-instrumentalists.

Their show aims to take you on a journey through Ireland’s beloved classic songs, in five part harmony, with all Irish classics including ‘Danny Boy,’ ‘Whiskey in the Jar’, ‘The Parting Glass’, and ‘Wild Rover’.

2024 saw the Shamrock Tenors headline the BBC’s St Patrick’s Day coverage across Ireland and Britain, with the launch of their debut concert special on BBC2 and BBC4. They went on to sell out their West End debut at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End.

Later in 2024 the special had a National Pledge Release on PBS across North America which was followed by the group’s debut North American Tour.

This year also saw the Shamrock Tenors headline their first ever Irish national tour. Starting with a sold out show at the Grand Opera House in Belfast, they continued to sell out the entire tour months in advance, including a return to the Grand Opera House for another sold out performance.

Their first two singles have shot straight to number 1 on the iTunes World Music Charts, whilst their performances online have received over 7 million views. They’ve travelled to over 30 countries as a group, including Irish festivals in the USA and sold out shows in iconic venues such as the Ulster Hall, Belfast, and Birmingham Symphony Hall, England, and sang to over 20,000 people in Trafalgar Square, London.

The lads have the unique opportunity to be showcase Irish culture across the world, Jack from the Shamrock Tenors had this to say: “It’s something we don't take for granted, it's amazing how far Irish culture has travelled. After a show we will hear the audience's stories and connections back home.”

Now, the Shamrock Tenors are asking the people of Derry to grab a drink, sit back and enjoy an evening of Irish music as you have never heard it before.

Tickets for this Saturday’s Millennium Forum show are available here: https://etickets.millenniumforum.co.uk/WEBPAGES/EntaWebHtmlSeatPlan/HtmlSeatPlan.aspx

Tickets are priced at £32.50