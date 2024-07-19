Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Féile 2024 have announced its packed programme with loads to do, for all ages!

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Féile 2024 boasts many musical highlights including: ‘The Gathering’, a one-day festival celebrating the best contemporary trad and folk music in Ireland with performances from John Francis Flynn, Ronan O'Snodaigh Myles O'Reilly and Lemoncello.

Musicians from the Ulster Orchestra will perform at local care home residencies and The Whistlin' Donkeys will play a massive outdoor concert at The Gasyard Park on Thursday, August 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Electronic music and hip-hop/grime fans are spoilt for choice at Féile 2024 with big names such as Erol Alkan, Ivan Smagghe and Sello all due to play at the festival.

Féile from the past.

Féile has announced they also have a packed programme of activities for children, young people and families with summer schemes, family fun days and bus trips throughout the week. The Greatest Show and The Big Family Night Out will bring the country’s finest magicians, musicians, acrobats and comedy acts to parks and green spaces across the neighbourhood.

Gatherings for families include the Party In The Park at Pilots Row on Saturday, August 10, 'Wan Big Street Party' on Central Drive and the Lúnasa celebrations in Creggan on Thursday, August 15.

Also, catering to an older crowd, organisations have come together to produce an extensive programme for older residents, including days out, bingo, social events and musical performances at local older people’s residences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the Féile each year is a programme of political debates, talks and difficult conversations. The topics for this year’s debates include climate change, racism, reconciliation, the ongoing debate around what a new Ireland will look like, the worsening drug crisis in our communities and the continuing demand for increased student numbers at Magee. Panellists at Féile 2024 include human rights lawyer Michael Mansfield KC, journalist and author Brian Rowan, Professor of Human Rights Law at Queens, Colin Harvey and Professor Anne Campbell, Member of the UK Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs.

Spectators enjoy the fireworks display at the Gasyard Feilé’s Festival of Fire at Free Derry Wall on Thursday evening last. DER3319GS - 061

Announcing that this year will be their biggest yet in sport, Féile 2024 highlighted their annual Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog, which returns on Sunday, August 11. Youth soccer teams from the city will battle for The Ryan McBride Cup and The Padraig Barton Cup. Féile also offers several free bursary places for young people to attend Kellogg's GAA Cúl Camp at Séan Dolans GAC.

Féile 2024 includes an extensive programme of films and documentaries with nightly screenings at The Nerve Centre Cinema. Films will include premieres of award-winning films 'Kneecap', 'The Irish Question' and 'Days of Trees'. There will also be a focus on the ongoing genocide in Palestine, while the work of emerging and established Derry filmmakers will be screened throughout the festival, including works by award-winning film-makers Seán Mullan, Diana Cheung and Séan Coyle.

Lastly, Féile's latest film production 'Tony Doc' celebrates ex-Derry City player-manager and community worker Tony 'Doc' O'Doherty, premiering at St Mary's Youth Club. There will be several outdoor exhibitions at Féile 2024, including ‘Camerawork – Picture This 3’, an exhibition by Creggan Artists and photographic exhibitions celebrating the local LGBTQIA+ community.