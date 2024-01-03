'Check your passports today' urges Donegal County Councillor Nicholas Crossan
Independent Donegal County Councillor Nicholas Crossan is encouraging people to check their passports today.
He said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs issued over 1.15 million passports last year, including 100,000 passports to Northern Ireland and Britain, causing some delays for citizens applying for the first time and indeed renewing. I am asking you to check your passports before you book your holiday.
““Every year I receive last minute calls for help on passports, in so many cases people planning to travel have left it too late.