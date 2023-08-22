'Cherish every moment:' Geraldine Mullan honours her beloved family at Novena ceremony at Knock Shrine

Geraldine Mullan has called on people to ‘cherish every moment, please tell the ones you love that you love them, please hug and kiss your children tight and never lose hope’.

August 20 marked the third anniversary of the heartbreaking deaths of Geraldine’s husband John, son Tomás and daughter Amelia in a tragic road traffic collision at Quigley’s Point.

Geraldine, who is originally from Galway but now lives in Moville, spoke at a Novena ceremony at Knock Shrine, during the National Novenato Our Lady of Knock where she said ‘faith, hope and love’ are three tenets she holds true as she navigates through her grief and unfathomable loss.

She told how her life ‘changed in an instant,’ as on the way home ‘from a beautiful family day out,’ she lost the ‘three most important people’ in her life.

“How life can change in an instant. We went from a family of four to a family of one. Every day since then has been a struggle, as I try to come to terms with the fact I’m all alone. So, I try to live by these tenets – faith, hope and love.”

Geraldine told those gathered how she had been blessed with an ‘abundance of love’ in her home and that John (49) was her ‘best friend, rock and soulmate,’ who showed her love each and every day.

She also received unconditional love from her children – a love so beautiful there are ‘no words to adequately describe it’.

Tomás, who was 14, was growing up to be ‘an amazing young man, wise beyond his years, an awesome son and big brother,’ who filled their hearts with pride.

Six-year-old Amelia was their ‘little ray of sunshine,’ the boss of the house who was a force to be a reckoned with and a ‘wee rascal who was so full of love in everything she did’.

Geraldine said the love her family showed her made her the ‘person I am’ and told how Amelia once told her that there were four corners in her heart – ‘mummy in one corner, daddy in the other corner, Tomás in another corner and I’m in the other’.

Her little girl told her: ‘So, when you’re lonely and missing us, place your hand on your heart and we’ll always be there. Every day since 20th August 2020

I’ve done as my little girl said. Little did I know what she said at the time would resonate so much with me now.’

Geraldine added how she has also received so much love from her friends, family, neighbours and her community who have all ‘helped carry me every step of the way this past few years’.

She continued: "My heart will forever be broken, The pain and heartache will stay with me for the rest of my days but, with love, I’ll remember our precious memories and will keep the memories of my beloved family alive and will give back to the community who has propped me up when I needed it most.”

Geraldine added how, every day, she looks for a ‘little bit of hope’.

She told how, she had been left bereft and broken by her devastating loss, but had made a promise to John, Tomás and Amelia that she would never lose hope.

Geraldine told those gathered at Knock that asking for help and taking help was a ‘big step’ in navigating the ‘journey forced upon me’.

"I am the first to admit it’s ok not to be ok. I’m not ok and I don’t think I ever will be, but looking after my physical and mental health is paramount to me being the best I can be.”

Geraldine said that, as she navigates through grief and life, it’s a ‘day at a time, sometimes hour by hour and this week (during the third anniversary) it will be moment by moment, but thoughout it all, holding out to hope and never losing hope is crucial.”

Her faith, she added, is part of who she is and she has ‘relied heavily on faith in the days, weeks and months since the accident’.

Her house was always one of faith, Geraldine said, and the family attended Mass.

Geraldine added how she firmly believes Heaven gained three angels on the night of August 20, 2020.

"I believe the garden of Heaven is being tended to by my darling husband, John and our beautiful children have earned their angel wings.”

She added that while her husband and children might not be with her physically, they are always in her heart and one day, when her ‘time is done’ she looks forward to being reunited with them in Heaven.

"On that day my heart will heal, my sadness will end. Life ends, but love does not and for the rest of my days here on earth I’ll honour the memories of my beloved family’.

She continued: “My final words are embedded in the three tenets of faith, hope and love. Please cherish every moment, please tell the ones you love that you love them, please hug and kiss your children tight and never lose hope.”

Geraldine received a standing ovation.

The National Novena to Our Lady of Knock took place from 14th – 22 August.

Over the course of the nine-day Novena, those gathered heard from guest speakers each day who offered insights on a variety of topics, from personal faith stories, to how we are responding to a changing world. Geraldine’s talk was titled ‘‘From a Site of Sadness Blooms Hope.’

See more at https://www.knockshrine.ie/ and you can also watch Geraldine’s talk at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4ELaa1j_Hg