Chieftain's Walk 2025 in Derry in memory of Martin McGuinness confirmed for September

The Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation has confirmed that the 2025 Chieftains Walk will take place on Sunday, September 14 at 1pm.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Urging as many people as possible to sign up and support the work of the foundation, a spokesperson commented: "The Chieftains Walk is always a hugely popular event, with many thousands taking part over the years, so we are delighted to announce that this year's event will take place on September 14.

“The Foundation works to promote and build on Martin’s legacy of peace-building, reconciliation and the importance of education and equality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Chieftain’s Walk is the main fundraiser to enable these efforts so it’s important that as many people as possible sign up, even if they can’t be there on the day, because this support is crucial to the Foundation and its commitment to Martin McGuinness’ legacy.All those who take part will also receive a memento of their participation.

The late Martin McGuinness at Free Derry Corner. (1004MMmcguinness)

“Further details on this year’s route will be announced over the coming weeks but, as ever, it will undoubtedly be a poignant and uplifting day to pay tribute to the incredible life of Martin McGuinness while supporting the ongoing work of the foundation to build on his legacy of peace and equality for all.”

For those wishing to talk part in the Chieftain’s Walk, registration costs £10, with all proceeds going to the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation.

You can register at: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/ChieftainsWalk20251

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peace Foundation was launched by his family, friends and the Gasyard Wall Féile in October 2019 to celebrate Martin’s life and legacy.

Crowds at a previous Chieftain’s Walk. Photo: George Sweeney

A spokesperson stated at the time: “Martin’s commitment to a better future for all the Irish people won him respect and admiration across the political spectrum, both in Ireland and far beyond.

"His leadership and his tireless pursuit of justice and equality continue to inspire many people across the world.

The charity is established for charitable purposes only and in particular to carry out charitable activities for the public benefit in the areas of: the advancement of reconciliation, conflict resolution, unity and peace building – locally, nationally and internationally; Community empowerment; The advancement of human rights, and The advancement of equality inclusivity and diversity."