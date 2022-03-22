Childhood abuse victims urged to seek support

Fiona Ryan.

Commissioner for Survivors of Institutional Childhood Abuse, Fiona Ryan, says it is a difficult time for many people following a recent public apology from politicians and representatives of organisations in NI where children were abused.

Ms Ryan says her office is available to discuss what advice and support is on offer.

She says a range of services are offered by the Victims and Survivors Service (VSS), WAVE Trauma Centre, Advice NI and other providers.

Fiona Ryan said: “For many survivors, the apology was the first formal recognition from the state and institutions for the systematic abuse that was inflicted upon them as children. I know that some survivors may still be feeling anxious and troubled. It may have also brought back painful memories and trauma. I want to make it known that support is still available and will continue to be available. My office is also there to discuss where and how to access support at this time. If you wish to talk, there will be people who will listen.

“Recognising that it is not what was originally envisaged in the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry published in 2017, survivors have carried a tremendous burden of pain and trauma with them throughout their lifetimes and shown incredible patience in getting to the point where they finally heard the words: ‘We are sorry. You were never to blame’.”

The role of the Commissioner is to promote the interests of victims and survivors of institutional childhood abuse. The Commissioner’s office can be contacted between the hours of 9.00am and 5.00pm Monday to Friday by phoning 028 9054 4985 or emailing [email protected]