Launching the cold-water event, Fundraising Co-ordinator Aishling Cunningham said the event is also being held to mark World Water Day.

“Children in Crossfire provide safe, clean water to vulnerable communities in Ethiopia, so we wanted to mark World Water Day by holding a fundraising event to support this life-changing work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The theme for this year’s World Water Day is ‘Accelerating Change’, with the goal of ensuring the promise made that everyone would have access to water and sanitation by 2030 is kept. Children in Crossfire are playing our part in this effort with plans to build up to six new wells in the Wolisso region over the next three years. This follows on from eleven community wells we have installed there since 2014 and a deep water well we built at St Luke’s Hospital which now gives the medical team there a year-round water supply.

Gerry Quinn from Creggan Country Park and Aishling Cunningham from Children in Crossfire.

“Anyone taking part in our Pier Jump, which will be held in Creggan Country Park on Sunday 26th March, will be helping us to build more wells and ensure more children, families and communities have access to safe, clean water.”

Providing details of the event, Aishling Cunningham continued: “We are delighted that Creggan Country Park are hosting us for our Pier Jump event. Their highly professional team will ensure this event will be totally safe as well as great fun. Participants will be jumping off the pier into the cold water below, which will be no mean feat, but those first few freezing seconds will quickly give way to an enduring sense of achievement. We are encouraging people from throughout the northwest to come along with family and friends, join the fun and make the jump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

““Anyone wishing to sign up or find out more should: Go to www.childrenincrossfire.org/event/pier-jump/; Call Aishling on 028 7126 9898 or email Aishling at [email protected]