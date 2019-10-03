Children’s author Holly Webb to visit Buncrana Library for Wainfest

Best-selling children’s author Holly Webb will visit Donegal next week as part of Wainfest 2019.

With over 100 books to her name, Holly Webb has seen her books translated into 31 different languages and is a firm favourite with children all over the world.

Holly’s books centre around animals and children and their very special relationship and she will be visiting the Central Library in Letterkenny on Monday 7th October at 6pm and Buncrana Library on Tuesday 8th October at 4pm as part of this year’s Wainfest.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring Holly Webb to Donegal as part of Wainfest 2019” say Donna Cavanagh from Donegal Library Services. “Holly is one of the top children’s authors in the world and for children in Donegal to have an opportunity to meet Holly is a truly inspiring opportunity not only for our budding writers but for those who love Holly’s stories.”

“Wainfest is all about inspiring our children and allowing them to step into a world filled with imagination, stories, magic, history and heritage and instilling in them a love of reading. Having an author of the calibre of Holly Webb as part of Wainfest is a wonderful opportunity for our children – they can meet their favourite author, ask them their most burning question and of course get their most-loved book signed.”

Wainfest kicks off on Saturday 5th and will run until Sunday the 13th October with a full range of events for all ages from tiny tots to tweens. There are craft activities, sensory storytelling and theatre performances. Children can hop on the train and connect with Harry Potter or relax and watch a film during one of the many film screenings.

There will be magic with award winning magician Jessica Harkin, lego animation workshops, circus skills workshops, film screenings, virtual reality in the museum, YouTube workshops, yoga, beautiful theatre productions, sensory events and a range of events for babies and toddlers.

This year’s festival has a range of events for children on the Autism Spectrum, with 20% of the programmed events ASD Friendly and this has been made possible by The Dormant Accounts Fund.

Wainfest 2019 is presented by Donegal County Council’s Library Service with support from partners including Eclipse and Century cinemas, Oakfield Park, Inishowen Maritime Museum and An Grianan Theatre.

For more on what’s on during Wainfest visit www.wainfest.ie