Chloe Mitchell murder: Mayor of Derry & Strabane opens book of condolence as Council to write to Rishi Sunak

It follows a proposal at Thursday’s Health and Community Committee meeting for a Book of Condolence to be opened in Chloe’s memory to allow the people of Derry and Strabane to show their support to her family.

The proposal by SDLP Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr was unanimously agreed by all members, included an agreement to write to the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak indicating Council’s support for ensuring that the Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy is delivered in the absence of a functioning Assembly and Executive.

“The awful news of Chloe’s death has sent shockwaves through our City and District this week,” said Mayor Logue.

The Mayor Patricia Logue pictured with Conlcillor Lilian Seenoi Barr who made the proposal for the Book of Condolence to be opened. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

The Mayor said everyone in our community has the right to feel safe and as a society ‘we must do everything we can to protect women and girls’.

“The Book of Condolence is an opportunity for the public in Derry and Strabane to show solidarity with Chloe’s family and express our sympathy to them at this unimaginably difficult time.”

Tabling the motion at the Health and Community Committee on Thursday, Colr. Seenoi-Barr said it was important the Council send a clear message rejecting violence against women and girls and “add our voices to those calling on the British government to take action to implement the long overdue Violence Against Women and Girls strategy.”

"I cannot begin to imagine what Chloe’s family are going through right now,” she said.

"I hope they take heart from the huge outpouring of support and solidarity in the wake of her death but I know that nothing can make up for her tragic loss in these circumstances.”

Colr. Seenoi-Barr pointed out at the meeting that Chloe was the 39th woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland since 2017.

“This is absolutely shocking. Behind every one of these murders are families heartbroken at the loss of a loved one, and far too many women are living in fear,” she said.

She said that generally, everyone had a part to play in ending violence against women and girls.

This includes tackling stereotypes and changing attitudes and educating young people.

Calling for a restoration of the Executive, Colr. Seenoi-Barr spoke about the impact funding cuts were having across Northern Ireland.

"At a time when this is such an important issue, it is deeply concerning that women’s groups that do fantastic work like Women’s Aid are facing funding cuts,” she said.

The proposal was seconded by SDLP Councillor Catherine McDaid.

Sinn Féin Colr. Caitlin Deeney said that on behalf of her party she wanted to express their “support, sympathy and solidarity for Chloe and her family”.