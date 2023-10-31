L - R Andrew Lamont (Choice Head of Planned Maintenance), Chris Graham (Choice Senior Building Surveyor), Eimear Cassidy (Choice Building Surveyor) and Eugene Donaghy (Michael Donaghy (Painting & Decorating) Limited.

The Metropole, located in the city centre overlooking the River Foyle, includes 27 apartments designed specifically for older people. The investment includes a full revamp of both the apartments and communal areas, aimed to revitalise, and transform the existing facilities.

The upgrades included comprehensive refurbishment works to all internal and external elements, including new kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, and doors. Fire safety upgrades were also undertaken, including upgrading the existing fire detection system to meet new requirements and fire compartmentation works.

Andrew Lamont, Choice Head of Planned Maintenance, said: “As part of Choice’s £20m capital investment programme, there is a commitment to continuously upgrade our current housing stock to ensure that the properties meet the highest standards. The Metropole is a well-established scheme in the heart of the city and this significant investment will ensure the scheme not only meets the evolving building standards but the changing needs of our tenants.

“All works were carried out in consultation with tenants, and we are pleased that the programme was delivered in a timely manner with as little disruption to their lives as possible.”

The programme of work was completed by Michael Donaghy (Painting & Decorating) Limited, commencing in April of this year and fully completed this month.