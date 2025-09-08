Choosing light every day - Hair To Go with Derry's Margaret Doherty

If there’s one thing I’ve learned, the brain is powerful. It can either be our worst enemy or our best friend. For years, I let mine run away with me - full of doubts, fears and “what ifs”. What if I can’t cope? What if I fail? What if everything falls apart? The truth is, most of those fears never came to pass. They were just thoughts. And once I realised that, I started to live differently.

These days, I choose light. I choose to focus on the good, to flip situations on their head and look for the positive. That’s not to say life is perfect – far from it – but my outlook has completely changed.

A big part of that is who I spend my time with. I can’t surround myself with five negative people and expect to come away full of positive energy. I’ve learned to protect my space and fill it with people who make me laugh, who encourage me, and who want the best for me. The right company changes everything.

Routine has also been a game-changer. When life is busy – and with four children aged 15, 12, 5 and 3, plus a salon to run, it’s definitely busy – routine is what keeps me grounded. It doesn’t have to be rigid, but just having structure in my day gives me balance. It helps me feel the balance instead of letting my thoughts spiral.

Some days are chaotic, others are calm, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

My salon has been a huge part of my journey too. It’s more than just a place of work – it’s a space filled with conversation, connection, and confidence. Every client who walks in brings their own story, and I feel privileged to be part of their lives, even if it’s just for an hour in the chair. To me, hairdressing isn’t only about hair – it’s about helping someone feel seen, cared for and a little brighter when they leave. And in return, that lifts me too.

At home, my children are my everything. I want to help them understand their emotions and know that it’s okay to feel everything – the joy, the sadness, the frustration. Life is full of big feelings, but with the right mindset, we can manage them. Teaching them to pause, breathe and talk things out is one of the most important things I can give them.

Life now is full. Some days are chaotic, others are calm, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’ve gone from living in fear of the “what ifs” to embracing the “what is.” And what is, right now, is a life I’m proud of – a busy home, a thriving salon, and a mind that I’ve trained to be my best friend, not my enemy.

The brain is powerful – but when you choose to guide it towards the light, it can make every single day brighter.

Margaret Doherty and Co, unit 2 Springtown Industrial Estate, Derry. YOu can reach us by phoning 02871268097.

Love Margaret x