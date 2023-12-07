With the countdown to Christmas well underway, Translink are reminding everyone of the great range of comfortable and convenient bus and rail services available across Northern Ireland, offering hassle free travel with no parking stress and great value fares to help keep everyone better connected this Christmas.

Patricia Logue Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council and Mark Dunn Station line Supervisor Translink

Whether shopping, eating out or visiting friends and family, Translink is urging passengers in Derry to get on board the bus and train and make the most of their time and money during the festive season.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, who recently spent a day commuting to public engagements solely on Foyle Metro’s new zero emission buses, said: “Now that Christmas season has officially begun, there are so many great things to see and do in and around Derry. With fantastic local services on bus or rail, I would encourage people to consider leaving the car at home or making the most of nearby park and ride services as a more sustainable travel option. For all the latest details on our festive programme of events and ideas for days out, follow Whats On Derry Strabane on socials to help you plan an extra special Christmas with family and friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Area Manager at Translink, Sarah Simpson, added: “Christmas is a special time of the year to bring friends and family together and a perfect time to shop local and enjoy community celebrations. With a range of great value fares and additional late-night services, we are making it easy for everyone to stay better connected no matter what festive adventure you have planned.

“Great value offers include the Family and Friends ticket for £23, which includes offering unlimited day travel on all Translink services within Northern Ireland. Our Bus Rambler tickets offer unlimited day travel for only £10 for adults or £5 for kids, giving you access to all Ulsterbus, Goldliner, Metro and Glider services within Northern Ireland every day after 9.15am. Meanwhile any young people aged 16-23 with a free yLink card can make the most of 50% off fares.”

For the most up to date timetable information, special offers and ideas for fun days out visit: www.translink.co.uk/daysout or download the Journey Planner app.