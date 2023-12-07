'Chose public transport this festive season' urges Derry Mayor
Whether shopping, eating out or visiting friends and family, Translink is urging passengers in Derry to get on board the bus and train and make the most of their time and money during the festive season.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, who recently spent a day commuting to public engagements solely on Foyle Metro’s new zero emission buses, said: “Now that Christmas season has officially begun, there are so many great things to see and do in and around Derry. With fantastic local services on bus or rail, I would encourage people to consider leaving the car at home or making the most of nearby park and ride services as a more sustainable travel option. For all the latest details on our festive programme of events and ideas for days out, follow Whats On Derry Strabane on socials to help you plan an extra special Christmas with family and friends.”
Northern Area Manager at Translink, Sarah Simpson, added: “Christmas is a special time of the year to bring friends and family together and a perfect time to shop local and enjoy community celebrations. With a range of great value fares and additional late-night services, we are making it easy for everyone to stay better connected no matter what festive adventure you have planned.
“Great value offers include the Family and Friends ticket for £23, which includes offering unlimited day travel on all Translink services within Northern Ireland. Our Bus Rambler tickets offer unlimited day travel for only £10 for adults or £5 for kids, giving you access to all Ulsterbus, Goldliner, Metro and Glider services within Northern Ireland every day after 9.15am. Meanwhile any young people aged 16-23 with a free yLink card can make the most of 50% off fares.”
For the most up to date timetable information, special offers and ideas for fun days out visit: www.translink.co.uk/daysout or download the Journey Planner app.
For more details on the festive programme of events in the area visit www.derrystrabane.com.