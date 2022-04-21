Christianity portrayed as ‘evil force’: Derry Bishop

Bishop Donal McKeown.

Dr Donal McKeown, in a homily for Easter, remarked on a “new intolerant secular dogma that wants to populate the minds of us all”.

He added: “In a new narrative, Christianity is portrayed as an evil force that decent people want to remove from the public sphere. All sorts of agendas insist that faith is a conduit of culturally unacceptable teachings for modern people.

“Education is a particular area where intolerant secularising forces resent anybody else influencing young people except themselves and their ever-fluctuating ideas.

“In church circles, there are also voices which say it would be much more convenient if we attuned our beliefs to what public opinion likes.”

Bishop McKeown added that much of the new “secularising dogma” was obsessed with the body and its functions.