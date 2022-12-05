Kate Hill was gifted free flights by Loganair after becoming the 250,000th customer of its City of Derry services.

She unknowingly hit the magical milestone after booking flights to visit Glasgow’s Christmas markets with her sister. After purchasing her ticket, Kate was informed by Donna McHugh, Loganair’s Head of Revenue and Sales, of her significant purchase and was gifted a free return ticket to use on a future journey.

Kate, who regularly travels with Loganair, and prides herself in supporting the airline, was pleased to play a part in celebrating its success.

Loganair Cabin Crew, Geraldine Parker, Steve Frazer from City of Derry Airport, Passenger Catherine Hill, Lisa Curtiss Marketing Executive at Loganair and First Officer Gareth Webb.

Kate Hill said: “I always enjoy travelling with Loganair, and this has been a fantastic surprise, especially on the run up to Christmas. Loganair’s flights from City of Derry have made travel much more accessible to me. As I have family in Scotland, I frequently use the City of Derry to Glasgow service. My thanks to Loganair for this generous gift.”

City of Derry Airport’s Managing Director, Steve Frazer, said: “We are delighted to reach this milestone with our long-standing partner Loganair, and equally delighted for Kate Hill as a frequent user of the Glasgow route to share in our celebration. We look forward to delivering the highest standards of customer service for the next ¼ million passengers from CODA, your friendly and convenient local airport.”

Luke Lovegrove, Loganair’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: "We are proud of our services at City of Derry and reaching milestones such as this is a significant achievement – and one worth celebrating.

“We hope that Kate and her sister enjoy their visit to Glasgow, and we’d like to offer Kate our warmest congratulations on being our 250,000th passenger at City of Derry.”

Loganair was the very first operator at City of Derry when the airport opened in 1980.

The airline now operates services between City of Derry and Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool and London Stansted airports, boosting connectivity for both business and leisure travel. The routes currently operate on Loganair’s 49-seater Embraer 145 service, but the airline’s 72-seater ATR-72, the most environmentally efficient regional aircraft in its class, will be deployed on certain flights for 2023.

