Christmas Experience and three days of markets to be held at The Mullan Hope Centre

Geraldine Mullan, who runs the centre, has organised a fabulous Christmas celebration, with Christmas Markets taking place at the centre on December 9, 10 and 11.

With a host of local traders, offering everything from crafts to home bakes, organic fruit and vegetables, jewellery, paintings and much, much more, there will be something for everyone and perfect presents galore for all the family.

There will also be a real festive feel, with Christmas music being provided by Inishowen Gospel Choir on the Friday, Musical Memories and The Gateway Singers on the Saturday and the resident Ceolan on the Sunday. Attendees will also be able to enjoy plenty of food, with Indian food and pizza on the menu, along with festive mulled wine and mice pies. The Little Blue Heroes, Ray, Rhys and Matthew, who were so excellent at helping Geraldine at the Field of Hope earlier this year, will join her in opening the markets on Friday, December 9. The markets are open from 5 to 8pm on the Friday evening and from 3-6pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

Some of the stalls the Mullan Hope Centre’s Spooky Halloween Markets, in Moville, in October. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2244GS – 059

Lots of local groups and schools have also created Christmas decorations and props for the centre and Geraldine told how her late husband, John, ‘loved Christmas’ and would be delighted with all the celebrations, as would her late son and daughter, Tomas and Amelia.

After the markets, on December 18, the Mullan Hope Centre will host a Christmas Experience from 3-6pm, with activities for children, Santa’s Grotto, a Winter Wonderland, an elf workshop and Christmas carols. The event takes place from 3-6pm.