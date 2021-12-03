Christmas markets fun at HOPE, Moville this weekend
A weekend of Christmas markets will be held in the Mullan HOPE Centre in Moville this weekend.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 1:32 pm
The Christmas Fayres will take place today, Friday, December 3 from 6-9pm, Saturday from 2-6pm and Sunday, December 5 from 2-6pm.
There will be a selection of stalls with artisan crafts and food - with plenty of great Christmas gift ideas.
There will also be carol singing and hot chocolate to keep everyone warm.
Geraldine Mullan told the Journal how some of the trees and decorations that her late husband John made for their house will also be in the tunnels. “So in part, John, Tomas and Amelia will be with everyone in spirit this weekend.”