Christmas markets fun at HOPE, Moville this weekend

The Christmas Fayres will take place today, Friday, December 3 from 6-9pm, Saturday from 2-6pm and Sunday, December 5 from 2-6pm.

There will be a selection of stalls with artisan crafts and food - with plenty of great Christmas gift ideas.

There will also be carol singing and hot chocolate to keep everyone warm.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geraldine Mullan pictured at the Family HOPE Centre in Moville. DER2134GS – 001