Christmas service for families who have lost a baby to be held in Derry and Strabane

The Christmas Remembrance services will include poetry readings and carol singing.

The first service for families who have lost a baby takes place this Sunday, December 12 takes place at 2.30pm in All Saints Clooney in the Waterside.

The following day another service will be held on Monday, December 13 at 7pm at Immaculate Conception Chapel Strabane. This is a new service in its first year.

The Western Health and Social Care Trust is supporting the events.

Melissa Crockett, Childbirth & Pregnancy Loss Specialist Midwife at the Western Health and Social Care Trust said: “All families bereaved as a result of baby loss are welcome to come along to a Christmas Remembrance service of carols and poems.

“All families are invited to bring an unwrapped gift in a gift bag for the age that their baby/child would be now this Christmas.

“These gifts will then be passed on to local charities to be distributed in the community to those who are in need the Christmas.

“All those attending are asked to wear a face maskcovering and will be required to complete track and trace details in adherence to COVID-19 government guidance.”

Each service has an event page on the Sands social media page.