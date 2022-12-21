Over 30,000 people have already had a ball at the North West’s biggest panto since it opened earlier this month and with shows running right up until January 2, there’s still time to see why audiences young and old are enjoying it.

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum said: “I am thrilled that local, national and international audiences are enjoying our professional panto, Cinderella, and delighted that so many have chosen us to be a part of their Christmas this year. We have welcomed in excess of 30,000 people into the city over the festive period which is incredible and will, of course, greatly impact the local economy at this current time of recession, so we are extremely grateful to everyone who has joined us for panto this Christmas. On behalf of everyone here at the Forum, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers for their continued support and to wish everyone a Happy Christmas.”

Amanda Hamilton, Marketing Manager added: “We are delighted to report that sales for the Millennium Forum’s pantomime, ‘Cinderella’, have broken all records in the theatre’s twenty one year history. This is a huge coup for the theatre which has been greatly affected by the Covid 19 pandemic and suffered significant losses as a result. We have worked very hard to develop our audiences and are fortunate to have a loyal customer base as well as significant growth in new attendees. Our audiences tell us that ‘the feel good factor’ is a key reason for attending the pantomime as well as it being a chance to connect with loved ones at this time of year and we really enjoy being able to play our part in providing an enjoyable Christmas season for all.”

'Cinderella' (Jasmine Gardiner) and cast members perform at Derry's Millennium Forum.