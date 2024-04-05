Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team, each of whom have between 20 and 30 years service, received service medals issued by the Department for Transport at the White Horse Hotel.

During the event, they also enjoyed a nostalgic look back over their years of service with presentations by the airport management and retired members of staff.

Staff members honoured at the event included Senior Airport Fire Officer, Gerard McCloskey, Deputy Senior Airport Fire Officer, David Cunningham, Deputy Senior Airport Fire Officer, Wesley Dickson, Deputy Senior Airport Fire Officer, Jannine Dunlop, Crew Commander, Max Devlin, Leading Firefighter, Mervyn Quigg, Leading Firefighter, Sean Feeney, Leading Firefighter, Colin Spratt, Firefighter, Michael McAllister, and Firefighter, Des McKillop.

City of Derry Airport Fire & Rescue staff with Airport managing director Steve Frazer at the White Horse Hotel.

Managing Director at City of Derry Airport Steve Frazer praised the recipients. He said: “We are extremely proud of our Airport Fire & Rescue team and the dedication, hard work and support demonstrated over the years. Our team is truly unique with a wide variety of skills and responsibilities involved in their working day; involved in ground handling, airfield safety and working closely with the wider Airport team on daily operations, in addition to Fire and Rescue management and training. We are extremely lucky to have such highly skilled and dedicated individuals as part of our team. This team are always amongst the first to step up and get involved in our local community and charity events, as well as facilitating visits for many generations of school children across the years.