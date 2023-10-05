City of Derry Airport supporting local businesses across the Northwest

What makes City of Derry Airport Shop’s unique is that these locally sourced products can be purchased by the public as well as passengers travelling, thanks to the special Order and Collection service on offer throughout the year.

The City of Derry Airport Shop team hosted a special ‘Supporting Local’ event on Thursday September 28, together with suppliers; JD Creations, Carrick Foods, Football Special, Tenfire, Kaadoo, Marian Walker Irish Art, and Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil. Passengers and visitors to the Airport were treated to complimentary product samples, the opportunity to learn more about how products are made directly from the local crafters, as well as purchasing new products launched and existing ranges in the Airport Shop. As part of the event, an exclusive competition has been launched together with all suppliers involved whereby the public can win an amazing ‘Supporting Local’ prize bundle. Full details are available on the City of Derry Airport Shop’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport, said: “It’s hugely important to us to support the Northwest region in helping local businesses to grow and flourish, and the Airport provides the perfect setting to showcase these homegrown products.

“As the new Loganair London Heathrow service is now providing outbound and inbound access from 119 destinations across 56 countries, we look forward to welcoming the world to the Northwest, and presenting the talents of our wonderful craft makers across Derry City & Strabane, the Causeway Coast and Glens, and Donegal, via our Airport Retail.”

Lauraine Mollison, Retail Manager at City of Derry Airport, said: “We are so proud to work with such amazing local suppliers and it’s a privilege to be able to help grow their businesses. At City of Derry Airport Shop, we pride ourselves on providing a unique retail offering that you wouldn’t necessarily find at other airports.

“Our Order and Collection service is available to the public as well as passengers travelling; you can simply call or email our team and payment is processed over the phone, and you can collect your order from our Customer Services desk within the Airport Entrance within 24 hours. The best part of this is that you can enjoy up to 20% discount on high street prices, providing fantastic savings on birthday and Christmas gifts, as well as any treats for yourself!

“We are also proud to look after the beautiful Amelia Earhart Lounge within our retail unit which provides those availing of the lounge with convenient access for browsing through the shop during their visit. The Amelia Earhart Lounge offers a secluded comfortable space for passengers to relax in with the provision of refreshments, television access and the service of our team, all whilst enjoying tranquil views of the airfield and the Donegal hills, for only £15pp.”