City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival comes to Meenan Square in the Bogside

The legendary City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival has kicked off and the party is coming to the Bogside this afternoon.

Meenan Square will come alive as the world-class Top Tier Brass Band rolls into the area for an afternoon of music and fun for all ages.

Starting at 4pm, the Family Jazz Party will feature live music and plenty to keep everyone entertained – including face painting, ice cream, tea, and cake. The event has been organised by Féile and Meenan Square Development.