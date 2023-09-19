City of Derry Tennis Club raise over £600 for Action Cancer
City of Derry Tennis club held a one day tournament during the summer in aid of Action Cancer
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:17 BST
The event was attended by over 30 members, where they donated to the charity in lieu of an entry fee.
The club say they have opportunities to play every day of the week across two sites, Foyle College and Waterside Shared Village, and there are a few spaces left in the final block of beginners lessons. Lessons and full club membership can be booked via the club website www.cityofderrytennisclub.com