Civic reception for Derry City & Finn Harps legend and all-time League of Ireland top scorer Brendan Bradley

Mayor Ruairí McHugh has hosted a civic reception for legendary former Derry City and Finn Harps striker Brendan Bradley.

Colr. McHugh said: “I was delighted to host a reception for Brendan Bradley on Friday night in the Guildhall. It was, in my opinion, long overdue.

“Many of his old teammates travelled from near and far to honour a man who is a true legend of Irish sport, and that indicated to me the esteem this man is held in by all who know him.

“With 235 goals, Brendan Bradley is still to this day the League of Ireland’s all-time top scorer. In 2015 he was rated the greatest League of Ireland player of all time by The Examiner newspaper.

Mayor Ruairí McHugh making a presentation to Brendan Bradley (former Finn Harps & Derry City footballer) in recognition of his contribution to Finn Harps and Derry City Football Clubs and commitment to sport within the City and District at a reception held in the Guildhall on Friday night. Included is Brendan's wife Marie, son, Brendan and daughter Aileen. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

“So many footballers came before him and so many came after him – some great goal scorers and players they were too - but it's an amazing statistic that a man from Creggan still sits at the top of the charts of Irish soccer in 2025.”