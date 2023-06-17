Class of 2023 Primary 7 School Leavers Part 2
The second of two photo parades featuring the Class of 2023 Primary 7 pupils from schools across the North West as they prepare to say farewell and embark on a new chapter.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 17th Jun 2023, 07:58 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 08:38 BST
1. St. Columb's NS Moville.jpg
Pupils from St. Columb's National School in Moville. Photo: St. Columb's NS
2. Roe Valley Integrated PS
Pupils from Roe Valley Integrated PS with teacher Mrs Jayne Miller and classroom assistants Bronagh Blair and Sharleen McDermott. Photo: Roe Valley Integrated PS
3. Faughanvale PS
Primary 7 pupils from Faughanvale Primary School. Photo: Faughanvale PS
4. St. Patrick's Boys Carndonagh
6th Class St. Patrick's Boys Carndonagh. Photo: 6th Class St. Patrick's Boys Carndonagh