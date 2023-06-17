News you can trust since 1772
Pupils from Ballykelly Primary School.Pupils from Ballykelly Primary School.
Pupils from Ballykelly Primary School.

Class of 2023 Primary 7 School Leavers Part 2

The second of two photo parades featuring the Class of 2023 Primary 7 pupils from schools across the North West as they prepare to say farewell and embark on a new chapter.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 17th Jun 2023, 07:58 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 08:38 BST

Photos by local schools.

Pupils from St. Columb's National School in Moville.

1. St. Columb's NS Moville.jpg

Pupils from St. Columb's National School in Moville. Photo: St. Columb's NS

Pupils from Roe Valley Integrated PS with teacher Mrs Jayne Miller and classroom assistants Bronagh Blair and Sharleen McDermott.

2. Roe Valley Integrated PS

Pupils from Roe Valley Integrated PS with teacher Mrs Jayne Miller and classroom assistants Bronagh Blair and Sharleen McDermott. Photo: Roe Valley Integrated PS

Primary 7 pupils from Faughanvale Primary School.

3. Faughanvale PS

Primary 7 pupils from Faughanvale Primary School. Photo: Faughanvale PS

6th Class St. Patrick's Boys Carndonagh.

4. St. Patrick's Boys Carndonagh

6th Class St. Patrick's Boys Carndonagh. Photo: 6th Class St. Patrick's Boys Carndonagh

