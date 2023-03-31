The project will see a new walking and cycling bridge facility developed across an inlet near Fort George, as well as a new greenway link which will run alongside the riverfront before connecting to Bay Road Park. This is a key milestone for this exciting project which will physically bridge a long standing gap in Derry’s Quay Trail.

“The procurement process is ongoing to appoint a contractor to deliver the Bay Road bridge and c. 630m greenway link to Bay Road Park,” the spokesperson said. “We are on Schedule to appoint a contractor by mid-May with works mobilising onsite in July, with works anticipated to be complete by 2024. The works form part of the INTERREG VA programme, administered by the Special EU Programmes Body which aims to deliver 46.5km of cross-border greenway in the North West.”