Clerical changes for Derry Diocese 2021
The Bishop of Derry, Bishop Donal McKeown, has announced the following clerical changes, most of which are effective from September 18, 2021:
* Rev Neil Farren, PP Ardmore, to be PP Coleraine (Dunboe, Macosquin and Aghadowey).
* Rev Dr James McGrory, PP Coleraine, to be PP Ardmore.
* Rev Patrick Baker, CC Limavady, to be Administrator, Longtower.
* Rev Chris McDermott, CC Drumragh (Omagh) and CC Langfield, to be CC Limavady.
* Rev Malachy Gallagher, CC Glendermott and CC Strathfoyle, to be CC Melmount and CC Sion Mills.
* Rev Peter O’Kane to return from the Irish Dominican Province to be CC Drumragh (Omagh) and CC Langfield.
* Rev James Devine to return from the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception to be CC Holy Family, Ballymagroarty.
* Rev Ignacy Saniuta, on loan from Diocese of Vitebsk and CC Drumragh (Omagh) and CC Langfield, to be CC St Eugene’s Cathedral, as well as continuing his ministry to the Polish community in the Diocese of Derry.
* Rev Roni Zacharias, on loan from the Archeparchy of Changanacherry, to be CC Glendermott and CC Strathfoyle.
* Rev John P Forbes, Priest-in-Residence Badoney Lower, to retire.
* Rev Christopher Ferguson, Priest-in-Residence Three Patrons, has requested and been granted leave of absence from ministry from October 16, 2021 until August 31, 2022.