Clerical changes for Derry Diocese 2021

Bishop Donal McKeown.

* Rev Neil Farren, PP Ardmore, to be PP Coleraine (Dunboe, Macosquin and Aghadowey).

* Rev Dr James McGrory, PP Coleraine, to be PP Ardmore.

* Rev Patrick Baker, CC Limavady, to be Administrator, Longtower.

* Rev Chris McDermott, CC Drumragh (Omagh) and CC Langfield, to be CC Limavady.

* Rev Malachy Gallagher, CC Glendermott and CC Strathfoyle, to be CC Melmount and CC Sion Mills.

* Rev Peter O’Kane to return from the Irish Dominican Province to be CC Drumragh (Omagh) and CC Langfield.

* Rev James Devine to return from the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception to be CC Holy Family, Ballymagroarty.

* Rev Ignacy Saniuta, on loan from Diocese of Vitebsk and CC Drumragh (Omagh) and CC Langfield, to be CC St Eugene’s Cathedral, as well as continuing his ministry to the Polish community in the Diocese of Derry.

* Rev Roni Zacharias, on loan from the Archeparchy of Changanacherry, to be CC Glendermott and CC Strathfoyle.

* Rev John P Forbes, Priest-in-Residence Badoney Lower, to retire.