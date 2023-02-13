Jonathan Anderson is the world-renowned creative director of Spanish luxury house ‘Loewe,’ who were behind Rihanna’s eye-catching all-red ensemble, which she wore during her eagerly-awaited half-time performance at the Super Bowl.

In a message on the Loewe Instagram, Anderson wrote that he was excited to work on the ‘flight-inspired look’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m so excited to have been part of this unforgettable moment. Rihanna is a true icon, and working with her to bring these stage looks to life felt like a wild, wonderful dream.”

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Anderson also posted two images relating to the outfit on his own Instagram account -one of Rihanna during her performance, which he titled Only Girl (In the World), referencing one of the music icon’s past hits and the other picture showing the breast plate that was worn as part of the outfit.

The posts received likes and comments from people such as designer Marc Jacobs, singer Ariana Grande and model Ashley Graham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance has dominated headlines all of Monday. It was Rihanna’s first live performance in seven years and she also delighted fans by revealing that she is pregnant with her second child.

Jonathan Anderson is also the the founder of JW Anderson and graduated from the London College of Fashion in 2005. In 2013, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton took a minority stake in JW Anderson and named Anderson as new creative director for LOEWE.