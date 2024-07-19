Colleagues complete walk from Enniskillen to Derry to raise awareness of Autism Outreach service for Positive Futures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Colleagues from the Autism Outreach service for Positive Futures recently undertook a charity walk from Enniskillen to Derry to raise funds and highlight the service and the areas it covers.

Charmaine Roddy and Shauna Falconer joined with Shauna’s friend, experienced mountain leader Mairead McCallion, for the mammoth 56 mile walk, in in order to raise awareness and much-needed funds for children with autism and brain-acquired injuries, who live in the Northwest.

The Autism Outreach Service covers the entire Western Trust area and Charmaine and Shauna both oversee Derry and its wider areas, as well as Strabane and Limavady.

Shauna first came up with the idea to do the walk and the choice of route and she and Mairead started the walk at Enniskillen. Charmaine had undergone surgery just four weeks previously, so joined them on a later part of the route.

Charmaine Roddy AOS service, Shauna Falconer AOS service, and experienced mountain leader Mairead McCallion at the finish line at Ebrington Square in Derry.

Charmaine told the Journal how Shauna and Mairead were ‘kindly met at the starting line by the CEO of Positive Futures, Agnes Lunny, along with her her husband Paul Roberts, director and their lovely daughter, who walked a small distance.’

She outlined how day two of the walk was the most challenging of all, but they all kept each other’s spirits up.

“ The charity walk lasted three days, covering 56 miles of challenging terrain, along mains roads, country lanes, paths and even walking through fields and bushes along the way.

“Day two saw the biggest challenge and there was some sore feet along the way.

Shauna Falconer and Mairead McCallion, with CEO of Positive Futures Agnes Lunny, her husband, Director Paul Robert’s at the starting point.

“Day three started in Strabane to finish in Derry City. This was when I joined Shauna and Mairead. One of our Autism relief staff, Maria, met us at Strabane and walked a short distance to get us started on our way.

“I can safely say we didn’t once run out of conversations during the 19 miles into Derry, and we had lots of laughs along the way.”

Charmaine outlined the benefits of the service and who and how it helps and supports those with autism and brain-acquired injuries.

The Autism Outreach Service for Positive Futures is a referral based or self-funded service. This service aims to support children and young people with Autism or Brain acquired injuries.

“A lot of our children are socially isolated, and their families struggle to socially integrate them with other children their age, this can be a very lonely and isolating time for the child and families.

“Shauna and I took each referral on an individual basis, assessing each child’s needs and how best they can be supported.

“We both tried to bring our professional experience and my personal experience, being a mum with a child who has Autism, to the service. We aimed to develop our children socially, nurture their emotional needs and create an environment where they were able to become independent young people, developing important life skills along the way.

Charmaine added: “Working with such amazing children is a privilege and it is great that positive futures can be part of their journey.