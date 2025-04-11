Colm Bryce will be sorely missed by his ‘comrades and friends across the world’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaun Harkin has paid tribute to the late Colm Bryce saying he will be ‘sorely missed by his comrades and friends across the world’.

He was speaking following the untimely passing of the Derry-born socialist, musician and academic this week.

Paying tribute on behalf of People Before Profit, Councillor Harkin said: “We're absolutely devastated at the passing of our comrade and friend Colm Bryce.

"Colm dedicated decades to building the socialist and working class movements in Ireland, England, Scotland, and Australia.

The late Colm Bryce

"I actually first met Colm when we both found ourselves studying at New South Wales University in Sydney, Australia.

“Colm was a passionate and gifted communicator of socialist ideas and always made time to patiently talk through any issue, be it a debate, strategy, history, or theory.”

Colr. Harkin said Mr. Bryce ‘led from the front in building opposition to war and fighting for working class unity’ during his year of activism.

"He was a skilled speaker, writer, and organiser. He had a wealth of experience that he was always happy to share.

"He was also a very talented musician and songwriter. He was often the heart and soul of a party.

"In recent years, Colm edited some very important books and published a fascinating account of the connections, including of his own family, between Glasgow and Donegal.

"He will be sorely missed by his comrades and friends across the world.

"At this moment, we're thinking about all of Colm's family, his partner Julie, his beautiful children Nina and Colm, their mother Jenny, his parents, his siblings, and his many extended relations.”