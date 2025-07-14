Colourful yarn for Carn! Town to burst into colour thanks to community ‘yarn bombing' project

Carndonagh bursts into colour this week as trees, poles, and railings get wrapped up in playful yarn art.

A community ‘yarn bombing' project will be installed across the town on Tuesday, July 15, created by 20 local people over the past month.

Twelve of these locals are from Slí WorkAbility, a programme run by local social enterprise, Spraoi agus Spórt. The rest are community members of all ages and abilities who joined in to crochet, knit, and get set to wrap yarn around the town.

Carol-Anne McKinney leads the Slí WorkAbility programme, which initiated and ran the yarn bombing project.

She says it was inspired by Buncrana’s recent ‘Feel Good Fortnight’. “We loved the idea of spreading joy and colour through creativity.”

Bright pieces will appear around The Diamond and nearby streets, with a few surprises hidden for visitors to find.

The yarn art will remain in place throughout July — brightening the town for locals and visitors alike.

“Everyone in the yarn project had something to offer, and it really shows in the final result,” says Carol-Anne.

“It’s been a brilliant way to bring people together and add colour to the town.”

Slí is a five-year programme supporting people with disabilities into work, training, and volunteering opportunities. It started in 2024 and is based in Carndonagh. The yarn bombing is one of many ways the programme builds skills, confidence, and community.

Slí is co-funded by the Government of Ireland, through the Department of Social Protection and the European Union. The programme supports people age 16 and over who identify as having a disability. Slí aims to support them on their path to employment through education, training, and professional development.

About 19% of the working age population of Donegal have a disability. But Ireland has the lowest figures in the EU for employing people with disabilities – just 32%. This compares very poorly with the European average of over 51%, so the programme is very much needed.

Carol-Anne explains how Slí WorkAbility works for those who take part.

“Slí helps each person make a personal plan to work towards their goals. We provide skills-based training tailored to each individual. Participants get career guidance and can learn how to prepare for interviews and the workplace. We also support personal growth and confidence building at every step, and help people find and keep jobs that suit them.”

She says the programme also has a lot to offer employers who want to offer opportunities to those with disabilities but aren’t sure how to go about it. “We share clear advice on disability awareness and staff training and help employers find and support skilled and motivated workers.”

Slí organises local job fairs and networking events for businesses and guides them through grants for workplace supports and access. They also arrange work experience placements and support employers to build more inclusive and welcoming workplaces.

The Slí programme is run by Spraoi agus Spórt, an award-winning social enterprise based in Carndonagh. They provide inclusive activities for children, young people, and adults, including those with disabilities and autism.