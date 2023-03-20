Comedian Jon Richardson to return to Derry's Forum
The Millennium Forum is ‘delighted’ to welcome the much anticipated return of popular comedian, Jon Richardson, on Friday 19th January 2024. Tickets go on sale from the Box Office at 11am on Wed 22nd March.
Will the recycling be put out on the right day? Who is going to smooth over the top of the margarine? How many lights are on upstairs when everybody is downstairs?
Watch Jon pretend that these aren't his foremost concerns as he leaves home on his first tour since the last one.
Best known as a team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Cats Countdown (Channel 4), host of Dave’s Ultimate Worrier, and hit sitcom Meet the Richardsons. As well as Would I Lie To You (BBC One), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow (BBC One), and Taskmaster (Dave).
Jon Richardson performs at the Millennium Forum on Friday 19th January 2024. Tickets go on sale from the Box Office at 11am on Wed 22nd March. Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings. Comedy at the Forum is sponsored by Muff Liquor Co.