Duffy welcomes commitment to strategic leisure projects

Councillor Sandra Duffy has welcomed the commitment through the rates process to the Council’s strategic leisure projects at Templemore and Riversdale.

It emerged during the meeting to strike the rates for the year ahead on Wednesday that part of the income generated by the rates this year will go directly towards developing and leveraging in other funding for these and other major capital projects.

This year’s rates process involves Council earmarking 1.5% rates investment as part of a capital financing strategy aimed at achieving over £210m of further capital investment, elected representatives were told.

Elected Members were informed that the 1.5% rates investment as part of the 2024/25 rates process now enables Council to plan ahead with the intention of delivering its strategic leisure projects at Templemore and Strabane, including progression to detailed design and consultation. The final financing decision including whether to proceed to tender will be officially concluded as part of the 2025/26 rates process.

A report tabled at the meeting stated: “This will enable Council to progress its two transformative strategic leisure developments at Templemore and Strabane; new civic/commercial office development that forms a key component of the wider vision for future Central Riverfront development and university expansion plans; as well as continued investment in community projects across the District such as play parks/ greenways/ community centres/ waste facilities/ pitch development etc.”

Welcome the development, Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy said: "As a councillor for Ballyarnett I have been campaigning for the redevelopment of Templemore Sports Complex since before I came into council in 2014. This has always been a focus for the local community and the need for high quality modern leisure facilities.

"It has always been the understanding that Derry City and Strabane District Council would prioritise this redevelopment, but as we know the financing of such a big project was going to be challenging, not least in the face of the economic crisis and rising inflation over recent years.

"I however never gave up on my determination to move this project forward, so today is a good day and a first vital step on the path to ensuring citizens of this council area have modern state of the art facilities that are deserving of the area.

"The benefits this will have for local health and well-being and local sports clubs will be immeasurable.”

Derry & Strabane Council’s Chief Finance Officer Alfie Dallas said these and the other capital projects developed or being developed was an “exciting” element of the future plans.

The meeting was also told that new Council has to date delivered on £89.078m of community and statutory capital investment projects since 2015, of which £47.598m has been secured from external sources.

The Council is also working towards the delivery of a further £89.478m of community, strategic and statutory projects. These projects include

those with a full funding package in place and with design teams appointed or contractors on site, for example DNA Museum, Acorn Farm, Daisyfield Sports Hub, Derg Active, North West Greenways Network, the new West Bank Cemetery.

A further £4.871m of major repairs and Council projects have either been completed or are progressing with full funding identified.