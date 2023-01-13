Speaking at the launch of the consultation Adrian Kelly manager GDI has encouraged residents to provide feedback on the new plans. " We are really excited to finally present the plans in full to the local community to hear their views and opinions on this new community and youth facility. We have been working hard with council, the design team and other stakeholders to ensure that a fit for purpose youth and community centre will be built to serve the needs of the local community. As you will see from the plans this is also part of a wider regeneration project of the Creggan Burn/Glen Field".

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Sandra Duffy said: “It’s hugely important that the local community engage with the GDI and Council about what they want to see developed and created in the Glen area. I would encourage everyone to get involved and have their say in what facilities and amenities they want in their local community and to take an active role in the wider regeneration of the area. I would like to acknowledge the huge amount of work being done by the GDI and Council teams in relation to this project and look forward to seeing it progress through the various stages of development.”

Plans and feedback can be viewed at the Glen Community Centre Cedar Street. The consultation will close on Friday 20th January.

